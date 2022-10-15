WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $705,562.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $53.11 million and approximately $705,562.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00268643 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001288 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016792 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.