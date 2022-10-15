Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Gap Up to $201.05

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $201.05, but opened at $206.74. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $198.75, with a volume of 1,799 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average is $210.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

