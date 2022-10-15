WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.69

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 941,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,972,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

