Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the September 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 784.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,431.25.

WZZAF opened at $16.06 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

