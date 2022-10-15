Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KO. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,027,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

