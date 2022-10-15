Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.43.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Woodward by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 757,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,028,000 after buying an additional 99,936 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Woodward by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Woodward by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

