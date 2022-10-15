WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. WOW-token has a market cap of $397.80 million and $1.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.53 or 0.01424200 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005166 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022669 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00045218 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.01595293 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001705 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03978009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

