Wrapped Bitcoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $19,147.31 or 0.99969819 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $102.04 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27408013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010705 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 244,156 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

