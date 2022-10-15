Wrapped Everscale Achieves Market Cap of $65.52 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $65.52 million and $424,501.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,065,647,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,233,893,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,065,612,844 with 1,233,858,530 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05398591 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $424,152.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars.

