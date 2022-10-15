WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,000 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the September 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSPOF shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.17.

WSP Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.99. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

