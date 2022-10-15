Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.02 and last traded at $55.15. Approximately 10,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 624,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on XMTR shares. CL King raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Xometry Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $376,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,081.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,081.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,140 shares of company stock worth $7,793,800. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at $32,504,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after acquiring an additional 612,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

