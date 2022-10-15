XP Power (LON:XPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,402.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,402 ($16.94) and last traded at GBX 1,450.47 ($17.53), with a volume of 122075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,482 ($17.91).

XP Power Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,895.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,685.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £296.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.79.

XP Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. XP Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.46%.

Insider Transactions at XP Power

About XP Power

In related news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,088.63).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

