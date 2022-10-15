Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a top pick rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.88. Xperi has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Xperi’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xperi by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Xperi by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xperi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,343,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

