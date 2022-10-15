Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.20. Xunlei shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 67,524 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

