Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in September

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.13.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.