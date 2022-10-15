Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in September

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,122,200 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 287.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.34. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

