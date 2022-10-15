YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Stock Price Down 28.7%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) fell 28.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

YaSheng Group Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

