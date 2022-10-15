yOUcash Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002681 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.61 billion and $532,569.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.24 or 0.27460796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010725 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.