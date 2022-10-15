Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $454.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

