Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $174.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

