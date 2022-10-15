Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

