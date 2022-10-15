Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 37,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,393,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in American Tower by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 79,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $185.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.02. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.