Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $56.24 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $56,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of META opened at $126.76 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $340.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,688. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

