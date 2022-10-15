Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

