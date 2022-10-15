Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

