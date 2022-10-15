Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 17,019 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 6.1 %

ADM stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

