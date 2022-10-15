Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 22,474 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,474 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 297,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 52,279 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

