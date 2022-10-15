Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SYY opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sysco (SYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.