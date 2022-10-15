Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €29.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.94.

Zalando stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 129,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,617. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

