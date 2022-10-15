Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.55. Zeta Global shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 8,970 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $3,185,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

