ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,092,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $2.49 on Friday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile
