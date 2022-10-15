ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,092,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $2.49 on Friday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

