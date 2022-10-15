Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

