Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.53.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.