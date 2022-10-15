Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.98. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.