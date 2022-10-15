Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $141.95

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $141.95 and last traded at $142.80, with a volume of 3657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average of $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

