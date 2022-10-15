ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZTE in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ZTE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 4,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

