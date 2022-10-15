Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at KeyCorp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 1,590,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,305. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,854 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,312,000 after purchasing an additional 784,681 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,528,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 714,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Further Reading

