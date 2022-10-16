37Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $65,415.00 (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, 37Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One 37Protocol token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004014 BTC on major exchanges. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and approximately $65,415.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 37Protocol

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. 37Protocol’s official website is 37protocol.org.

Buying and Selling 37Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

