888 (LON:888) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 507.86 ($6.14).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 86.15 ($1.04) on Wednesday. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 84.60 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.80 ($5.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £384.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,230.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 160.85.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 28,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06). In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 28,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £33,057.70 ($39,944.06). Also, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($28,516.19).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

