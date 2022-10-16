AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,900 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 2,385,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.7 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %
SKUFF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKUFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.