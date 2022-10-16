AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,306,900 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 2,385,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.7 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

SKUFF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

