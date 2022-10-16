Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $252.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average is $293.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,861 shares of company stock worth $551,356. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

