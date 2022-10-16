adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €155.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €160.00 ($163.27) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.00.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $173.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.