Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $12,591,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

