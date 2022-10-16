AerCap (NYSE:AER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AER. Barclays lowered their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

