Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 307.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

