Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

