Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.17.
Alcoa Trading Down 6.2 %
AA stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
