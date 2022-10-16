Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.64.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 798.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 84,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 171,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

