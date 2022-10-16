Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $118.19 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $118.19 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.01425594 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005182 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022624 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.92 or 0.01599695 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

