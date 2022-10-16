Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 69.2% in September

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 219,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Altamira Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 131,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,438. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

