Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.13.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

